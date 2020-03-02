NBK and Boyapati film starts rolling

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu are teaming up for the third time for an action entertainer. Balakrishna will be seen essaying dual roles in the film. The regular shoot of the film starts today in Ramoji Film City with an action episode. The schedule will continue for the next two weeks. Shriya Saran and Anjali are the leading ladies and an official announcement is yet to be made.

Balakrishna plays the role of an Aghora in one of the roles and the look is kept under wraps. A major schedule will take place in Varanasi next month. S Thaman is composing the music and Miryala Ravindar Reddy is the producer. The film releases during the second half of 2020.