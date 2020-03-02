Pic Talk: Pragya Jaiswal’s sizzling show

Pragya Jaiswal created a splash with her debut film Kanche but the actress could not make it big in Indian cinema. She has been struggling for offers. Pragya Jaiswal enjoys huge fanbase across social media circles because of the glamorous photoshoots and the clicks. Her recent sizzling hot click is now viral. Pragya Jaiswal looked super hot in the click and she is spotted in a relaxing mood across the poolside. Her skin tone and her gorgeous looks are a treat to watch. There are speculations that Pragya Jaiswal is one of the female leads in Pawan Kalyan’s next that is directed by Krish. An official announcement on this is awaited.





