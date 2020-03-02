Sobhita Dhulipala joins the lead cast of ‘MAJOR’

Sobhita Dhulipala who was last seen opposite Adivi Sesh in Goodachari and is presently busy with various projects is zeroed in for Adivi Sesh’s ambitious project Major directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka.

Sobhita Dhulipala is said to be playing a role that will have separate story track with emotional depth. This is her second film with Sesh and Sashi Kiran after Goodhachari.

As is known, Major is inspired by the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG commando, who saved several hostages during the 26/11 attack at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai and ended up sacrificing his life for the nation.

The Telugu-Hindi bilingual film is produced jointly by Mahesh Babu’s Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu Entertainment, Sony Pictures Productions and A+S Movies.