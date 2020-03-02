Manasa Manasa from Most Eligible Bachelor: Sid Sriram does the magic once again

Akhil Akkineni should score a hit at any cost with Most Eligible Bachelor. Bommarillu Bhaskar is the director and Pooja Hegde is the female lead. The makers today released the first single ‘Manasa Manasa’ which is a romantic number. The tune sounds pretty average but it is Sid Sriram’s voice that brings life for the number. Surendra Krishna’s beautiful lyrics are quite supportive for this romantic number.

Though the song may not have ultimate repeat value like Sid Sriram’s previous songs, Manasa Manasa sounds decent and is a fresh romantic number. The shoot of Most Eligible Bachelor is currently in final stages and is aimed for May release. Gopi Sundar composed the music and GA2 Pictures are the producers. Most Eligible Bachelor is a family entertainer which has a cute love story in it.