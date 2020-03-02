10,760 acres massive deal behind Ambani visit

In 2007, the then Rajasekhar Reddy government allotted 10,760 acres land near the national highway in Kadapa district to controversial leader Gali Janardhana Reddy’s Brahmani Steels. After the untimely death of YSR, his successor Kirankumar Reddy cancelled this allotment as the factory management didn’t take up development works except construction of compound walls. But, Gali took hundreds of crores loans from banks in the name of Steel Plant. All this eventually got stuck in court litigations.

Now, there are reports on a secret move to give back all these lands to Gali factory and through him the steel factory lands would be given to some other company. Many top Gujarat based industrialists have already sent their teams to study the prospects of taking over Gali factory. Also, Reliance representatives toured Kadapa district for this purpose. Gali team explained the factory details to them.

Latest speculation is that Gali factory deal is one of the factors behind Mukesh Ambani recent meeting with CM Jaganmohan Reddy. Once Rajya Sabha seat is given to Ambani’s colleague, many more such seals are expected in AP.