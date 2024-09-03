NBK donates for AP and Telangana governments

Nandamuri Balakrishna completed 50 years in Telugu cinema and the actor was felicitated on the occasion in a grand manner recently. The recent floods had severely impacted several districts of AP and Telangana. The governments are active with the rescue operations and the top Tollywood actors are donating their part for the flood relief victims. Nandamuri Balakrishna penned an emotional note and he donated Rs 50 lakhs each for the AP and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund. The total amount donated by the actor is R 1 crores. He also wished both the states should recover from the disaster very soon.

Balakrishna and NTR are the others who donated Rs 1 crore each for the Telugu states suffering with floods. Several other Tollywood actors and technicians donated for the CM Relief Funds of the Telugu states. Balakrishna also penned an emotional note along with the donation. The actor is shooting for his 109th film directed by Bobby Kolli and this untitled mass entertainer is slated for Sankranthi 2025 release. S Naga Vamsi is the producer.