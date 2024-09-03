x
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Movie News

NBK donates for AP and Telangana governments

Nandamuri Balakrishna completed 50 years in Telugu cinema and the actor was felicitated on the occasion in a grand manner recently. The recent floods had severely impacted several districts of AP and Telangana. The governments are active with the rescue operations and the top Tollywood actors are donating their part for the flood relief victims. Nandamuri Balakrishna penned an emotional note and he donated Rs 50 lakhs each for the AP and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund. The total amount donated by the actor is R 1 crores. He also wished both the states should recover from the disaster very soon.

Balakrishna and NTR are the others who donated Rs 1 crore each for the Telugu states suffering with floods. Several other Tollywood actors and technicians donated for the CM Relief Funds of the Telugu states. Balakrishna also penned an emotional note along with the donation. The actor is shooting for his 109th film directed by Bobby Kolli and this untitled mass entertainer is slated for Sankranthi 2025 release. S Naga Vamsi is the producer.

