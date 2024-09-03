Vaisshnav Tej’s Vachadayyo Saami?

Mega hero Vaisshnav Tej who made an impressive debut with Uppena failed to recreate the magic. All his recent films are duds and the actor took a long break. He rejected a series of films in the recent months and there are several speculations about his upcoming movies. Finally, the news broke out that Vaisshnav Tej has been in talks with Krishna Chaitanya for his next film. Krishna Chaitanya last directed Vishwak Sen’s Gangs of Godavari and the film failed to live up to the expectations. But Vaisshnav Tej was impressed with the script and he gave his nod.

As per the ongoing speculation, Vachadayyo Saami is the title considered for this film. It is unclear if the film is a love story or a mass entertainer. But Vachadayyo Saami is inspired from the super hit song from Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu. Srinivasaa Chitturi is on board to produce Vachadayyo Saami and the shooting formalities are expected to start this year. More details are expected to be announced officially.