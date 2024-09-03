Gopichand’s Viswam Teaser: Fun Plus Action

Both Gopichand and Srinu Vaitla have delivered a number of disasters in their career. The duo is teaming up for the first time and the film is titled Viswam. The teaser of Viswam has been out and it is packed with fun and action. Srinu Vaitla seems to have worked hard and he is betting on his strength. The action part looks stylish and Viswam is shot extensively in Europe, Manali, Goa and Hyderabad. Viswam is the most expensive film in Gopichand’s career and the teaser looks promising. Layered with action and fun, the makers unfolded the glimpses without unveiling the plot.

Kavya Thapar is the heroine and Chaitan Bharadwaj is the music director. People Media Factory and Chitralayam Studios are the producers of Viswam. The makers also announced that the film will hit the screens on October 11th during the Dasara season. Viswam is a crucial one for Srinu Vaitla, Gopichand and the producer TG Vishwa Prasad. They have recovered a major budget through the non-theatrical deals. The film has to do well in theatres to end up as a profitable film.