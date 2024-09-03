Varun Teja’s Matka hits a Mega deal

Mega Prince Varun Tej has delivered a series of flops in a row. His theatrical market is in real trouble. The makers of his upcoming film Matka had second thought and they kept the shoot on hold. But they revised the budgets and the shoot of the film reached the final stages.Matka is shot extensively in Hyderabad, Vizag and Kakinada. The periodic action drama is directed by Karuna Kumar and Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady. Nora Fatehi is playing a crucial role and Wyra Entertainment, SRT Entertainments are the producers.

The producers closed the music deal for a whopping Rs 3.6 crores and this is the biggest deal among Varun Tej’s films. GV Prakash Kumar is the music composer. Matka’s shoot will be completed soon and the makers are on a hunt for a decent release date. The Hindi deal of the film too was closed and the makers sold it for a decent price. Considering the buzz, Matka makers are expected to close all the deals and recover their investments before the film’s release.