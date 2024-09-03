x
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Ram Charan’s Game Changer Update Loading

Ram Charan’s Game Changer Update Loading

Ram Charan is done with the shoot of Game Changer but the portions without Ram Charan are currently under shoot. Shankar has delayed the shoot of the film by years and the result of Indian 2 will have an impact on Game Changer. The film’s producer Dil Raju has clarified that the film is in the Christmas race but there are strong speculations that the film is pushed to 2025. To keep an end to all the rumors, the makers are in plans to announce the release date of the film officially. A release date poster of Game Changer will be out on Vinayaka Chavithi. The film will hit the screens on December 20th in all the major Indian languages.

Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Sunil, SJ Suryah, Anjali and Srikanth played the lead roles in this political drama packed with action. Thaman scored the music and Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers. Game Changer is made on a huge budget. Ram Charan is relieved from the work of Game Changer and he will soon join the sets of Buchi Babu’s sportsdrama.

Next Prakasam Barrage is safe, assures Kannayya Naidu Previous NBK donates for AP and Telangana governments
