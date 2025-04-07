NBK – Gopi Malineni – Venkata Satish Kilaru

Nandamuri Balakrishna has given his nod to Gopichand Malineni for a mass entertainer and the duo is teaming up for the second time after Veerasimha Reddy. The film is expected to roll early next year. The discussion about the production house has been going on for this big-budget attempt. The discussion started with Mythri Movie Makers but the producers have a series of films and they did not sign the film. Sudhakar Cherukuri was in talks to produce the film.

This mass entertainer finally landed in the hands of Venkata Satish Kilaru who is making his debut as producer with Ram Charan’s Peddi. He will produce the film on Vriddhi Cinemas banner and an announcement will be made later this year. Balakrishna is currently shooting for Akhanda 2 directed by Boyapati Srinu and the film is slated for Dasara 2025 release.