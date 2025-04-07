Telangana RTC employees issue ‘strike’ warning to Revanth Sarkar

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) employees issued strike warning to Revanth Reddy Sarkar, urging Govt to fulfil their demands. RTC Joint Action Committee issued strike notices to TGSRTC Vice chairman and Managing Director VC Sajjanar and Labour Commissioner on Monday.

RTC employees JAC announced that TGSRTC staff will go on strike from May 6, raising their concerns over Telangana Government’s unfulfilled promises.

RTC employees JAC had issued strike notices in last February and almost decided to halt services then. But last minute talks and assurances from Revanth Reddy Sarkar stopped them from going on strike.

But it is said that RTC employees are miffed over continuous neglect of promises made to them by Congress Govt and therefore have come up with a fresh warning.

Telangana RTC employees by and large supported Congress during 2023 Assembly elections and have been making efforts to get rewarded for the same. But financially-stressed Revanth Reddy Sarkar is yet to act on its promises. This is leading to a rift between Govt and RTC employees.

Besides urging to hike their pay and release pending dues, merger of TGSRTC in Govt, buying and running of electric buses directly by TGSRTC instead of outsourcing to private operators are the main demands of Telangana RTC employees.