Verdict Today in 2013 Dilsukhnagar Blasts Case

The Hyderabad High Court is set to announce its verdict today in the 2013 Dilsukhnagar serial bomb blast case that shocked the city and the entire nation. Even after ten years, the horrific incident continues to haunt the residents of Hyderabad like a nightmare. The terror group Indian Mujahideen had placed bombs in tiffin boxes, causing explosions that killed 18 people and injured 131 others.

In 2016, an NIA special court sentenced five accused to death by hanging. The convicted terrorists later appealed against this judgment in the High Court, which has been hearing the case since then. Today’s verdict will determine if the death sentences will be upheld.

February 21, 2013, remains a painful scar in Hyderabad’s history. The first explosion occurred around 7:00 PM near Bus Stop Number 107 in Dilsukhnagar, under the limits of Malakpet Police Station. Within moments, a second blast rocked the area near Konark Theatre at Mirchi Center. The twin blasts created panic and chaos throughout the city.

Initially, Saroornagar police registered cases before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over following orders from the Union Home Ministry. During their investigation, NIA identified Indian Mujahideen as responsible for the attacks. They arrested Ahmad Siddibappa Zarar alias Yasin Bhatkal and Abdullah Akthar alias Haddi near the Indo-Nepal border in 2013. Later, based on information from these suspects, authorities arrested Tahseen Akthar from Bihar and Zia-ur-Rehman from Pakistan in Rajasthan in May 2014. Ajaz Sheikh from Pune was also arrested.

The investigation revealed Mohammed Riyaz alias Riyaz Bhatkal as the key mastermind behind the blasts. A native of Karnataka’s Bhatkal, Riyaz reportedly took shelter in Pakistan, and a Red Corner Notice was issued against him.

The NIA filed three charge sheets against six accused, noting their previous involvement in terrorist activities. The trial against five of the accused (excluding Riyaz Bhatkal) continued in the NIA special court during 2015. After examining 157 witnesses and reviewing evidence, the court pronounced all five guilty on December 13, 2016, and sentenced them to death on December 19, 2016. The convicted terrorists are currently serving time in various jails while awaiting today’s High Court verdict.