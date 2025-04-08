x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks
Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Verdict Today in 2013 Dilsukhnagar Blasts Case

Published on April 8, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Global Stock Markets Crash
image
54 Judges Transferred Across Andhra Pradesh
image
Verdict Today in 2013 Dilsukhnagar Blasts Case
image
Telangana RTC employees issue ‘strike’ warning to Revanth Sarkar
image
NBK – Gopi Malineni – Venkata Satish Kilaru

Verdict Today in 2013 Dilsukhnagar Blasts Case

The Hyderabad High Court is set to announce its verdict today in the 2013 Dilsukhnagar serial bomb blast case that shocked the city and the entire nation. Even after ten years, the horrific incident continues to haunt the residents of Hyderabad like a nightmare. The terror group Indian Mujahideen had placed bombs in tiffin boxes, causing explosions that killed 18 people and injured 131 others.

In 2016, an NIA special court sentenced five accused to death by hanging. The convicted terrorists later appealed against this judgment in the High Court, which has been hearing the case since then. Today’s verdict will determine if the death sentences will be upheld.

February 21, 2013, remains a painful scar in Hyderabad’s history. The first explosion occurred around 7:00 PM near Bus Stop Number 107 in Dilsukhnagar, under the limits of Malakpet Police Station. Within moments, a second blast rocked the area near Konark Theatre at Mirchi Center. The twin blasts created panic and chaos throughout the city.

Initially, Saroornagar police registered cases before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over following orders from the Union Home Ministry. During their investigation, NIA identified Indian Mujahideen as responsible for the attacks. They arrested Ahmad Siddibappa Zarar alias Yasin Bhatkal and Abdullah Akthar alias Haddi near the Indo-Nepal border in 2013. Later, based on information from these suspects, authorities arrested Tahseen Akthar from Bihar and Zia-ur-Rehman from Pakistan in Rajasthan in May 2014. Ajaz Sheikh from Pune was also arrested.

The investigation revealed Mohammed Riyaz alias Riyaz Bhatkal as the key mastermind behind the blasts. A native of Karnataka’s Bhatkal, Riyaz reportedly took shelter in Pakistan, and a Red Corner Notice was issued against him.

The NIA filed three charge sheets against six accused, noting their previous involvement in terrorist activities. The trial against five of the accused (excluding Riyaz Bhatkal) continued in the NIA special court during 2015. After examining 157 witnesses and reviewing evidence, the court pronounced all five guilty on December 13, 2016, and sentenced them to death on December 19, 2016. The convicted terrorists are currently serving time in various jails while awaiting today’s High Court verdict.

Next 54 Judges Transferred Across Andhra Pradesh Previous Telangana RTC employees issue ‘strike’ warning to Revanth Sarkar
else

TRENDING

image
Harish Shankar and team camping in Coorg
image
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Latest Updates
image
Four Tollywood producers in Race for Rajinikanth’s Coolie

Latest

image
Global Stock Markets Crash
image
54 Judges Transferred Across Andhra Pradesh
image
Verdict Today in 2013 Dilsukhnagar Blasts Case
image
Telangana RTC employees issue ‘strike’ warning to Revanth Sarkar
image
NBK – Gopi Malineni – Venkata Satish Kilaru

Most Read

image
Global Stock Markets Crash
image
54 Judges Transferred Across Andhra Pradesh
image
Verdict Today in 2013 Dilsukhnagar Blasts Case

Related Articles

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look