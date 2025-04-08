54 Judges Transferred Across Andhra Pradesh

The Chief Justice of the High Court has appointed YV SBGJ Parthasarathi, Principal District Judge of Guntur, as the new Registrar General of the High Court. Official orders were issued following the Chief Justice’s decision.

As part of routine transfers, the High Court has reassigned 54 judges holding PDJ (Principal District Judge) and Additional DJ positions to various postings throughout the state. All transferred officials have been instructed to take charge of their new positions by the 21st of this month.

B. Satya Venkata Himabindu, who served as the Third Additional District Judge of the ACB Court in Vijayawada, has been transferred and appointed as Member Secretary of the AP Legal Services Authority.

Bhupal Reddy, who was working as First Additional District Judge in Kurnool, has been posted as the Third Additional DJ of the ACB Court in Vijayawada.

Babita, the former Member Secretary of the AP Legal Services Authority, has been transferred to the position of Principal District Judge of Vizianagaram district.

Anita, who was serving as the POCSO Court Judge in Guntur, has been assigned as the Special Court Judge for cases against MPs and MLAs in Vijayawada.

The Vigilance Registrar has issued these transfer orders to facilitate the smooth functioning of the judicial system across the state.