Home > Movie News

Harish Shankar and team camping in Coorg

Published on April 7, 2025 by swathy

Harish Shankar and team camping in Coorg

Talented writer and director Harish Shankar has been waiting to resume the shoot of Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh. With no clarity about the shoot, the talented writer turned director has moved on to his next. He along with his team is camping in an expensive resort in Coorg. Harish Shankar is working on two scripts: one for Ram and the other for Balakrishna. He will return back after completing the scriptworks of both these projects.

Harish Shankar may soon direct Ram and the discussions are in the final stages. Kommalapati Krishna will produce the project. Harish Shankar is also working on a script for Balakrishna. KVN Productions will produce this project. For now, the Gabbar Singh director is working on both the scripts. More details will be announced officially soon.

Next NBK – Gopi Malineni – Venkata Satish Kilaru Previous Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Latest Updates
