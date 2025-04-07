Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Latest Updates

Vijay Deverakonda is currently holidaying in Oman along with his girlfriend and actress Rashmika Mandanna. He has been focused on the shoot of Kingdom for a year and the film is announced for May 30th release. Gowtam Tinnanuri is the director and Bhagyashree Borse is the leading lady. A song on Vijay Deverakonda and the leading lady was canned in Sri Lanka recently. One more song along with the patchwork of the film is pending and it will be completed before the third week of this month.

Anirudh is working on the background score and the post-production work has reached the final stages. The promotional activities will start in the first week of May. Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers. Vijay Deverakonda has to bounce back with Kingdom after a series of debacles.