x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks
Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Revanth Reddy Sarkar offers olive branch to HCU students

Published on April 7, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
NBK – Gopi Malineni – Venkata Satish Kilaru
image
Harish Shankar and team camping in Coorg
image
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Latest Updates
image
Revanth Reddy Sarkar offers olive branch to HCU students
image
Four Tollywood producers in Race for Rajinikanth’s Coolie

Revanth Reddy Sarkar offers olive branch to HCU students

Telangana Govt has decided to quash all the police cases filed on University of Hyderabad (UoH) students. The move is taken as part of the corrective measures being taken up by Revanth Reddy Sarkar in Kancha Gachibowli issue.

UoH is popularly called as Hyderabad Central University (HCU) and it is located adjacent to the 400 acres in Kancha Gachibowli, which Govt proposed to auction. As HCU students were the first to spot Govt’s steps to level the land for auction, they erupted in protest.

The vehement protest by HCU students, drew nationwide attention towards Kancha Gachibowli issue. Though Telangana Government clarified that Kancha Gachibowli land belongs to it and University of Hyderabad has no say in it, students continued protests, leading to lathi charge and arrests by Police.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties BRS and BJP utilized HCU students to their benefit and pushed Congress Government into a defensive position. Even many fake pictures and vidoes, circulated in Kancha Gachibowli issue, presenting Telangana Government in negative light.

However, to ensure that students do not suffer in Kancha Gachi Bowli issue, Revanth Reddy Govt has decided to quash all the cases filed against Hyderabad Central University. Revanth Sarkar also wants to reconcile with HCU students, as it feels that students are misled by fake propaganda of Opposition parties.

Next Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Latest Updates Previous Four Tollywood producers in Race for Rajinikanth’s Coolie
else

TRENDING

image
Harish Shankar and team camping in Coorg
image
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Latest Updates
image
Four Tollywood producers in Race for Rajinikanth’s Coolie

Latest

image
NBK – Gopi Malineni – Venkata Satish Kilaru
image
Harish Shankar and team camping in Coorg
image
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Latest Updates
image
Revanth Reddy Sarkar offers olive branch to HCU students
image
Four Tollywood producers in Race for Rajinikanth’s Coolie

Most Read

image
NBK – Gopi Malineni – Venkata Satish Kilaru
image
Revanth Reddy Sarkar offers olive branch to HCU students
image
“BRS-BJP playing mind games to disturb Congress Government”

Related Articles

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look