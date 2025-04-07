Revanth Reddy Sarkar offers olive branch to HCU students

Telangana Govt has decided to quash all the police cases filed on University of Hyderabad (UoH) students. The move is taken as part of the corrective measures being taken up by Revanth Reddy Sarkar in Kancha Gachibowli issue.

UoH is popularly called as Hyderabad Central University (HCU) and it is located adjacent to the 400 acres in Kancha Gachibowli, which Govt proposed to auction. As HCU students were the first to spot Govt’s steps to level the land for auction, they erupted in protest.

The vehement protest by HCU students, drew nationwide attention towards Kancha Gachibowli issue. Though Telangana Government clarified that Kancha Gachibowli land belongs to it and University of Hyderabad has no say in it, students continued protests, leading to lathi charge and arrests by Police.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties BRS and BJP utilized HCU students to their benefit and pushed Congress Government into a defensive position. Even many fake pictures and vidoes, circulated in Kancha Gachibowli issue, presenting Telangana Government in negative light.

However, to ensure that students do not suffer in Kancha Gachi Bowli issue, Revanth Reddy Govt has decided to quash all the cases filed against Hyderabad Central University. Revanth Sarkar also wants to reconcile with HCU students, as it feels that students are misled by fake propaganda of Opposition parties.