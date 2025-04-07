Four Tollywood producers in Race for Rajinikanth’s Coolie

Superstar Rajinikanth is shooting for Coolie, a crazy film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also has prominent faces like Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John playing other important roles. The film is announced for August 14th release across the globe and the film will also head for a clash with Hrithik Roshan and NTR’s War 2. Considering the track record of Lokesh Kanagaraj and the cast, crew involved, there is a huge demand for the Telugu rights of Coolie.

All the top producers of Tollywood have approached Sun Pictures for the Telugu rights and they have presented their quotes. Dil Raju, Mythri Movie Makers, Geetha Arts and S Naga Vamsi are interested to acquire the Telugu theatrical rights of the film. The quote from the producer is big and one among the Telugu producers will acquire the rights and release the film on a refundable basis. With Allu Arjun’s film in race for Sun Pictures, Coolie Telugu rights will be sold for a record price. A clarity is expected post summer.