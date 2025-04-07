Did Priyanka Chopra turn down Allu Arjun’s Film?

Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra went global and she is busy with Hollywood projects. She got married to Nick Jonas and she shifted her base to the USA. The actress is playing an important role in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film that will feature Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. This is the only Indian film the actress has signed in the recent years. From the past couple of days, there are strong speculations that Priyanka Chopra is the leading lady in Allu Arjun’s upcoming film that will be directed by Atlee.

Today, Bollywood media speculated that Priyanka Chopra was approached and the actress has rejected the offer. The real reasons for Priyanka Chopra rejecting the offer is unknown. The actress has allocated bulk dates for Rajamouli’s film and she has other commitments in Hollywood and Bollywood. Allu Arjun and Atlee’s film will be announced tomorrow and it will be made on a large scale. Sun Pictures are on board to bankroll this prestigious project.