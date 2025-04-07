x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
disha patani glittary look in gray
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Did Priyanka Chopra turn down Allu Arjun’s Film?

Published on April 7, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Four Tollywood producers in Race for Rajinikanth’s Coolie
image
Did Priyanka Chopra turn down Allu Arjun’s Film?
image
“BRS-BJP playing mind games to disturb Congress Government”
image
Centre releases Rs 4,285 Cr for Amaravati construction
image
Charan’s PEDDI Breaches TOXIC, Sets New Benchmark

Did Priyanka Chopra turn down Allu Arjun’s Film?

Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra went global and she is busy with Hollywood projects. She got married to Nick Jonas and she shifted her base to the USA. The actress is playing an important role in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film that will feature Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. This is the only Indian film the actress has signed in the recent years. From the past couple of days, there are strong speculations that Priyanka Chopra is the leading lady in Allu Arjun’s upcoming film that will be directed by Atlee.

Today, Bollywood media speculated that Priyanka Chopra was approached and the actress has rejected the offer. The real reasons for Priyanka Chopra rejecting the offer is unknown. The actress has allocated bulk dates for Rajamouli’s film and she has other commitments in Hollywood and Bollywood. Allu Arjun and Atlee’s film will be announced tomorrow and it will be made on a large scale. Sun Pictures are on board to bankroll this prestigious project.

Next Four Tollywood producers in Race for Rajinikanth’s Coolie Previous “BRS-BJP playing mind games to disturb Congress Government”
else

TRENDING

image
Four Tollywood producers in Race for Rajinikanth’s Coolie
image
Did Priyanka Chopra turn down Allu Arjun’s Film?
image
Charan’s PEDDI Breaches TOXIC, Sets New Benchmark

Latest

image
Four Tollywood producers in Race for Rajinikanth’s Coolie
image
Did Priyanka Chopra turn down Allu Arjun’s Film?
image
“BRS-BJP playing mind games to disturb Congress Government”
image
Centre releases Rs 4,285 Cr for Amaravati construction
image
Charan’s PEDDI Breaches TOXIC, Sets New Benchmark

Most Read

image
“BRS-BJP playing mind games to disturb Congress Government”
image
Centre releases Rs 4,285 Cr for Amaravati construction
image
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan to Launch ‘Adavi Thalli Bata’

Related Articles

Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga disha patani glittary look in gray