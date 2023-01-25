NBK in a Dual Role?

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently enjoying the success of Veera Simha Reddy and the film made decent business during the Sankranthi season. The actor will resume the shoot of Anil Ravipudi’s mass entertainer in February and the shooting portions will be wrapped up by summer. Balakrishna will be seen in a role with an older age with a grey-shaded look in the film and there are reports that Sree Leela will be seen in the role of his daughter. There are reports that Balakrishna will be seen in a dual role.

The details about the second role are kept under wraps and this role would be a huge surprise for the audience. The female lead beside Balakrishna is currently finalized. Shine Screens are producing this big-budget film and Thaman scores the music. Several renowned actors will be seen in other important roles in this untitled mass entertainer. Balakrishna will take up Boyapati Srinu’s mass entertainer after completing Anil Ravipudi’s film.