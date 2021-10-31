NBK, Mohan Babu entertain in Unstoppable promo

With just few days left for the premiere of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Unstoppable with NBK, a talk show to be streamed on Aha Telugu platform from November 4 as Deepavali delight, its makers have released the promo of the first episode.

It features veteran actor Mohan Babu sharing some untold and best kept secrets in conversation with Balayya. Mohan Babu too poses a few questions to NBK, to which the Nandamuri actor responds.

Both talk politics, cinema and other topics. Another highlight of the show is the appearance of Lakshmi Manchu and Manchu Vishnu, daughter and son of Mohan Babu, respectively.

The unique show will be very intersting and many celebrities are being invited to be part of it. While they will share their experiences with NBK, the actor’s side which is full of swag and fun will be revealed in the show.

This is something which was never expected from NBK and many surprises are said to be in store.