NBK108 First Look: Mass Hysteria

Nandamuri Balakrishna teamed up with director Anil Ravipudi for a commercial entertainer which is being made on a large scale. Sreeleela is cast for a vital role in the movie, while Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead. The shooting of NBK108 is taking place in Hyderabad.

Balakrishna’s first look from the movie has been unveiled, to provide Ugadi feast to Nandamuri fans. Balakrishna’s dressing style and his look are completely different from what we have seen him in his previous movies. Judging by his looks, Balakrishna’s character will be very intense. He sports a curly mustache. We can observe the age difference in the two posters which alone are able to create mass hysteria.

Anil Ravipudi penned a powerful script to present Balakrishna in a never-seen-before character in the movie being produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens. S Thaman composes the music.