Das Ka Dhamki Review

Live Updates :

4:20AM Das takes up an assignment offered by Rao Ramesh

3:50AM Das Keerthi comedy scenes are fillers. ‘ Almost padipoinde pilla ‘ song is a lavishly shot one . Good on screen

3:30AM Keerthi (Nivetha pethuraj) meets Das im the hotel.

3:20AM Movie opens with ‘ Mawa Bro’ song.Lyrics are good

3:15AM Krishna Das and friends work at a star Hotel. They often get humiliated by the customers

Das Ka Dhamki Telugu360 Spoiler-free live updates begin at 5:30 PM EST Tuesday, Keep Refreshing this page

Vishwak Sen’s Das Ka Dhamki which had been delayed for a while is releasing in theaters today. Das Ka Dhamki is a comedy thriller written by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada. Vishwak Sen himself is directing the film and Nivetha Pethuraj is the lead actress. The film team is participating in back-to-back promotions and created wanted buzz for the film. Vishwak Sen will be seen in a dual role for the first time and Das Ka Dhamki is a solo Telugu film releasing in theatres for this Ugadi.

Das Ka Dhamki is releasing in five languages namely, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The film is being produced by Karate Raju under the banner Vanmaye Creations.

Relase Date: 22nd March 2023

Director :Vishwak Sen

Music Director :Leon James , Ram Miriyala

Cinematography :Dinesh K. Babu and George C. Williams

Language :Telugu

Producers : Vanmaye Creations and Vishwaksen Cinemas

