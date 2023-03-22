Naga Shaurya’s Rangabali

Young actor Naga Shaurya delivered a series of flops in the recent times. He is shooting for a mass entertainer that is directed by debutant Pawan. The makers released the title poster today on the auspicious occassion of Ugadi. The film is titled Rangabali. The shoot of the film is happening in Hyderabad and the film is expected to release this year. The details of the cast are expected to be announced soon. Love Story fame Pawan is scoring the music for Rangabali. Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas is producing this film. More details to be announced soon.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.