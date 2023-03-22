Mahesh Babu and Trivikram on a hunt for new Date

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram are working on a family entertainer and they are in plans to release the film during the Independence Day weekend this year. An official announcement is planned to be made. On the eve of Ugadi, Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar is announced for August 11th release. The film’s producer Anil Sunkara shares a great bonding with Mahesh Babu and he informed the same to Mahesh before the announcement was made.

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram are on a hunt for a new release date for the film. The movie may now have its release during Dasara 2023 season. An official announcement will follow. There are a lot of titles speculated and the title too will be announced soon. Pooja Hegde and Sree Leela are the leading ladies. Produced by Haarika and Hassine Creations, the film’s music is scored by Thaman and some of the top technicians are working on these expensive project.