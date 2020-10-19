NBK’s Nartanasala to have a digital release

Nandamuri Balakrishna is a fan of Nartanasala among his father late NTR’s movies. Balakrishna initiated plans and wanted to direct the film. The film got shelved due to various reasons and the shot content was not released. The 17-minute footage is now all set for release during Dasara on NBK Theatres through Shreyas ET. Balakrishna played Arjuna, Soundarya played Draupadi, Srihari played Bheema and Sarath Babu essayed the role of Dharmaraju in Nartanasala.

Balakrishna also informed that a part of the amount collected through the digital release will be used for charity. NBK’s Nartanasala will release on October 24th. Balakrishna is on a break because of coronavirus and he will resume the shoot of Boyapati’s film from December.