KCR announces Rs 550 crore relief fund for rain-hit people

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday, who held a high-level review meeting in Hyderabad to take stock of flood situation in the city and the state, announced immediate release of Rs 550 crore funds for the relief of people affected by the heavy rainfall and flash floods in the city.

The Chief Minister has announced Rs 1 lakh compensation to those whose houses were totally damaged due to the heavy rainfall in the city and Rs 50,000 compensation to those whose houses were partially damaged.

The Chief Minister convened a meeting and asked the GHMC officials to evaluate the number of cellars which were submerged and instructed the staff to deploy men and machinery immediately and restore normalcy. Rao has directed officials to disburse funds immediately to those who had suffered losses and roads and bridges. The initial estimated loss due to damage caused to the national highways following heavy rains and floods in Telangana is around Rs 400 crore. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to immediately undertake road repair works and restore normalcy.

Hyderabad has suffered the brunt of the rains and flash floods that had left at least 35 people dead in GHMC limits. The state government has already estimated the losses to amount to Rs 5,000 crore. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, KCR sought immediate relief of Rs 1,350 crore from the central government.