Near 8,000 single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, 61 deaths in AP

Andhra Pradesh is beating its own record in reporting single-day surge in Covid cases. The number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases hit a new high in the state as Andhra Pradesh reported nearly 8,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of infections to nearly 73,000, data from the health ministry showed.

This is the second straight week that Andhra Pradesh has reported the biggest one-day rise in the number of infections and nearly 8,000 Covid-19 cases across the state. The state reported 7,998 new positive cases taking the tally to 72, 711 cases in the last 24 hours, nearly four months after the first patient of the coronavirus disease was reported in the state in March. With this Andhra Pradesh climbed to the fifth spot in the country in the highest number of corona cases with the infection rate growing at almost 9 per cent.

In a more worrying trend, the number fatalities are also on the rise. In the last 24 hours, 61 people succumbed to the deadly infection. The number of fatalities neared the 900 mark.

East Godavari alone reported around 14 Covid-19 deaths while 1,391 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the district. East Godavari is followed by Guntur with 1,118 positive Coronavirus cases. In Rayalaseema, Anantapur district reported 1,016 positive Covid-19 cases. Kurnool reported 904 and West Godavari (748). Among the 61 deaths, East Godavari reported the highest fatalities followed by Guntur (7), Kurnool (7), Krishna (6), Srikakulam (6), Vizag (5), Vizianagaram (5), Chittoor (3), West Godavari (3), Prakasam (3), Kadapa (1), Anantapur (1). The total number of Covid-19 patients who succumbed to the infection swelled to 884.

In the last 24 hours, around 58,052 samples were tested and 7,998 were tested positive for Covid-19. So far, around 14,93,879 samples were taken.

Currently, there are 34,272 active cases in the state. Around 5,428 Covid-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals after treatment. So far, 37,555 Covid-19 patients were discharged after fully recovering from the infection.

On Wednesday, AP reported a record single-day spike of 6,045 new coronavirus cases and 65 deaths.