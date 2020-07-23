Ram Gopal Varma’s Hyderabad office attacked

Controversial director Ram Gopal Varma is in news for his film Powerstar which is a satire on Pawan Kalyan. Though the entire Mega family stood calm, some of the Mega fans made noise across social media and trolled Ram Gopal Varma. A series of satirical films on Ram Gopal Varma have been announced. Janasena supporters along with OU students staged an attack on Ram Gopal Varma’s Hyderabad office today. RGV was unavailable when the attack took place. The cops rushed to the spot and arrested Janasena supporters. More details on the incident awaited.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.