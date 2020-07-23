Priya Krishnaswamy to direct Bichagadu sequel

Vijay Antony scored his career’s biggest hit with Pichaikkaran and the film released in Telugu as Bichagadu. The film ran for 100 days and raked massive revenues. A sequel for the film is currently on and an official announcement would be made tomorrow on the occasion of Vijay Antony’s birthday. The actor already hinted that a national-award-winning director will helm the sequel.

Baaram fame Priya Krishnaswamy will direct the sequel for Bichagadu. Vijay Antony announced the news and the first look will be out tomorrow. Vijay Antony has been struggling for success from some time. The actor feels that the sequel for Bichagadu will bring him back to the league. Priya Krishnaswamy is extremely delighted about the project. More details awaited.