Covid concerns: Health disaster awaits in AP, says Naidu

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday expressed concern over what he described as the continued negligence on the part of the YSRCP Government to check the spread of Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh. Mr. Naidu alleged that as a result of the indifference of the ruling YSRCP, the state was facing the danger of falling victim to a health disaster.

The TDP chief, in a Twitter post, here objected to the herding of Covid patients into an RTC bus in Visakhapatnam. Giving a link for the video depicting the crowd, he said the latest incident took place even before the people had forgotten how suspected virus patients were herded into an ambulance in Kurnool district the other day. It may be recalled the Telugu Desam Party has been carrying out a 6-day agitation in protest against the lack of effective preventive measures and people rescue activities by the government. Mr. Naidu had slammed the government and the officials concerned for not removing the dead body of a deceased virus patient at a Coronavirus isolation treatment centre in Vijayawada yesterday. An 8-month pregnant woman shot the shocking video of a patient lying dead on the floor for three hours. She claimed that the patient vomited and died yet no staff had come about to help her. Such incidents were scary and pathetic.

Meanwhile, the TDP leaders continued their protests in response to Mr. Naidu’s call all over the State on the second day today. TDP Spokesperson Panchumarthy Anuradha said that every YSRCP activist was acting like a ‘belt shop’, going round on a motorcycle to sell liquor illegally and make easy money in this dangerous time.

Ms. Anuradha scoffed at the ruling party, saying that all its leaders who irresponsibly compared Coronavirus to Caste virus, were now testing positive and getting admitted in hospitals. The YSRCP leaders were paying their hefty price for their own negligent and indifferent attitude to such a dreaded virus like Covid. Multiple greeds of the ruling party leaders were reasons for rapid virus spread. Large queues were encouraged in front of liquor shops that led to spread of infections. By holding rallies and local body poll campaigns, the YSRCP MLAs and leaders turned into super spreaders of the disease among the local populations. For catering to its hunger for power, the ruling party adamantly stuck to its demand for going ahead with local body elections. But, eventually, the State Election Commissioner’s decision to postpone the elections proved right considering the unchecked rise in virus cases afterwards.

Ms. Anuradha advised the government to leave its non-serious attitude at least now and wake up to the need for creating dos and don’ts just like how former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu created awareness on the disease preventive measures. The YSRCP leaders should realize how much damage they have already done with their ‘paracetamol’ and ‘bleaching powder’ comments.