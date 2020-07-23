My fear is Amaravati could be another Nandigram: Pawan Kalyan

In an ominous message to the Jagan government, actor-turned-politician on Thursday warned of a mass movement in Andhra Pradesh centred around the ongoing agitation in Amaravati likening it to Nandigram agitation in West Bengal.

Talking to a TV channel on Thursday, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan feared that Amaravati could become another Nandigram. “My fear is that Amaravati should not become another Nandigram. The West Bengal government has faced violence over the acquisition of agricultural land in Nandigram. In Nandigram, the violent agitation was over a 1,000 acre land. It is a sensitive issue. In Amaravati, we are talking about more than 35,000 acres of land. These farmers belonging to 29 villages gave away thousands of acres of their fertile land to the capital city. Imagine the magnitude of the situation if the agitation were to turn violent. The farmers gave away thousands of acres of their land in the hope that Amaravati will be the capital. Today, the farmers have been deceived. The land probably is no longer fit for cultivation. The farmers, perhaps, would not have given even an inch of their land if Amaravati were not announced as the capital. We will be swept away by the tears of farmers,” stated Pawan Kalyan, turning emotional.

Pawan Kalyan further said the farmers feel completely cheated with the Andhra Pradesh government proposing to shift the capital city to Vizag from Amaravati. “The farmers have been protesting for a long time, but none in the Andhra Pradesh government came forward to assuage them. On the contrary, police force is being used to muzzle the voices. Police force is being used against hapless old people, children, students and women for raising a just demand to retain Amaravati as the state capital. They are being beaten up. Many of the women were dragged, beaten and then detained for several hours. Amaravati is a burning issue. The anger of the farmers will burn the government to ashes,” Pawan Kalyan said.

Further, Pawan Kalyan rued that the stated purpose for which the farmers lands were pooled for capital city formation stands defeated. “How can the government arbitrarily alter it now,” he questioned. For several months, Amaravati farmers are resisting the Jaganmohan Reddy government’s proposal to allot their lands for a housing scheme for the poor.

“We are all awaiting the Governor’s decision on the two crucial bills,” the Jana Sena Party president said referring to the Andhra Pradesh government sending the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020,and the AP Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Bill, 2020, to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan for his assent.

Pawan Kalyan also said several irregularities and misuse of public funds in distribution of house pattas to the beneficiaries. “The housing welfare scheme is not reaching several deserving beneficiaries. I get several representations from beneficiaries complaining that the benefit has not reached them. Several assurances were made ahead of elections, but the ruling dispensation has forgotten its promises after it got elected. Beneficiaries should be chosen solely on the basis of criteria in a transparent manner. This is not happening,” Pawan Kalyan pointed out.