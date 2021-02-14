‘Nee Chitram Choosi’: Emotionally touching!

Setting off a perfect Valentine’s day treat, the makers of ‘Love Story’ have unveiled the next song from the music album.

‘Nee Chitram Choosi’ is an emotional song on its first hearing. The lyrical video song offers a glimpse of Hyderabad’s iconic structures that are a symbol of love.

Probably the makers are hinting that the ‘Love Story’ is an eternal love. This song is a slow number yet pacts an impact.

Music is composed by Pawan CH and the newcomer is giving his best shot.

Anurag Kulkarni has crooned the song and Mittapalli Surender has written the lyrics.

A film by Sekhar Kammula, ‘Love Story’ has Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. Release on April 16th.