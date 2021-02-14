Radhe Shyam Glimpse: Perfect Romantic Treat

Young Rebelstar Prabhas will be seen in a complete romantic entertainer after a long gap. The film is Radhe Shyam and is set in the backdrop of Europe. Radha Krishna Kumar is the director and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady. The first glimpse from the movie is unveiled today on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde looks in an extremely romantic mood in the glimpse. The glimpse ends after Prabhas says ‘Romeo died for his love. I am not such guy’. The visuals are extremely beautiful and bring vintage European feels.

Pooja Hegde dazzles in the role and Prabhas looks stylish in the glimpse. The background score is soothing. Radhe Shyam glimpse is a perfect romantic treat. The makers announced that Radhe Shyam will hit the screens on July 30th this year. The film is jointly produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations and is made on a big-budget. The last song from the movie will be shot in March with which the entire shoot will be called off.