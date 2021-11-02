Neelambari from Acharya on Nov 5th

With the first song Laahe Laahe becoming a chartbuster, makers of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mega Power Star Ram Charan starrer Acharya are now gearing up to release the next.

They have announced with a poster that Neelambari lyrical video will be unveiled on November 5 at 11.07 am. The poster features Ram Charan who plays Siddha and Pooja Hegde who plays Neelambari standing like Radha and Krishna with a flute.

The much awaited film will have a worldwide release on February 4, 2022. Kajal Aggarwal is playing a key role.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya is being produced by Konidela Production Company in association with Matinee Entertainment. Music is by Mani Sharma. The movie will be presented by Surekha Konidela.