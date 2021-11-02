Huzurabad by poll counting: BJP’s Etela heading for victory

Huzurabad voters seem to have delivered a deadly blow to ruling TRS in Assembly bypoll going by the early trends in the counting of votes which started at 8am on Tuesday (today).

BJP candidate Etela Rajender is leading over TRS in every round of counting although with a slender margin.

Five rounds out of total 22 rounds counting have been completed so far and Etela secured lead in all five rounds.

TRS secured lead only in postal ballots. But in EVMs counting, BJP leads in all five rounds so far.

Etela is leading by nearly 2,000 votes over TRS after 5 rounds of counting.

BJP leaders are confident of winning Huzurabad bypoll by over 10,000 votes.

Although KCR spent thousands of crores of rupees in Huzurabad to win by poll, voters seem to have rejected him going by early trends.