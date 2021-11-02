Revanth’s rivals in Cong enjoy bypoll result!

Congress firebrand leader A.Revanth Reddy faced first Assembly election in the form of Huzurabad by poll after becoming TPCC chief in June this year.

No one expected Congress to retain even deposit in this by poll as it has turned out to be a war between KCR and Etala Rajender and not even a war between TRS and BJP.

Even then Congress was expected to poll at least 10,000 votes in by poll as it was polled 60,000 votes in 2018 Assembly polls.

But shockingly Congress got just 1,300 votes after 9 rounds of counting out of total 22 rounds on Tuesday (today).

BJP polled 35,000 votes and TRS polled 30,000 votes after 9 rounds.

Revanth’s rivals in Telangana Congress are holding Revanth responsible for party’s miserable performance.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy who is strongly opposing Revanth as TPCC chief since beginning has decided to complain against Revanth to high command.

Revanth’s rivals want high command to replace Revanth as TPCC chief if it wants to win 2023 Assembly polls.

BJP’s Etela Rajender is heading for victory in by poll as he was leading by over 5,000 votes over TRS after 10 rounds of counting.