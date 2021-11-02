Ravi Teja turns a signing spree

Mass Raja Ravi Teja tasted a series of debacles for years and the actor made a strong comeback with Krack. The film is reported as the biggest hit in his career and the veteran actor is rushed with offers. Ravi Teja turned a signing spree and he also hiked his fee. Ravi Teja floated RT Team Works and is sharing the profits of all his upcoming projects. The actor is now taking Rs 16 crores as remuneration and he signed his fourth film in a gap of three months.

After Khiladi, Ravi Teja signed Ramarao On Duty and commenced the shoot. He also joined the sets of Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s Dhamaka. His 70th film will be directed by Sudheer Varma and it is announced recently. The details of his 71st film will be out tomorrow. Ravi Teja is also strict on his paycheque and is working with young and upcoming directors for now. Ravi Teja will have three releases next year.