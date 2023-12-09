Netflix team meets Mahesh and Trivikram

The team of Netflix including their CEO Ted Sarandos met Superstar Mahesh Babu and star director Trivikram. They bonded together and discussed movies and collaborations. Apart from the team of Netflix, Namratha and Naga Vamsi were present. Before this, Ted Sarandos and his team met Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and NTR in the past couple of days. As per the ongoing meetings, Netflix is in plans to invest big in Telugu cinema in the coming future. Mahesh Babu is busy with Guntur Kaaram and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2024 release.

