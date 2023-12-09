Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel Launched in a grand manner

Naga Chaitanya has high hopes on Thandel and the film is named as the costliest attempt in his career. He took time and underwent transformation for the role of fisherman and the film is set in the coastal region of Srikakulam region. The film has been launched in a grand manner in Annapurna Studios. Venkatesh and Nagarjuna attended the launch as special guests. The shoot of the film will start this month and the team is aiming a summer 2024 release.

Chandoo Mondeti is the director and Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi are the lead actors. GA2 Pictures will bankroll this prestigious project. Chandoo Mondeti and his team spent ample time on the pre-production work of Thandel. Devi Sri Prasad will score the music and background score for Thandel.