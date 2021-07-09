Netflix to put film lovers on cloud nine with Navarasa

Netflix has brought together top names of south Indian film industry for its nine-part Tamil anthology film – Navarasa.

The movie presented by filmmaker Mani Ratnam and writer and filmmaker Jayendra Panchapakesan, is based on the nine ‘rasas’ (human emotions) – anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder.

It will release exclusively on Netflix on August 6 2021 across 190 countries. Netflix has launched the teaser of Navarasa, which is winning accolades from various quarters.

The directors who have helmed the nine ‘rasas

are- Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthick Naren, Karthik Subbaraj, Priyadarshan, Rathindran Prasad, Sarjun, and Vasanth Sai.

Say Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan, “The project was executed in the thick of the pandemic, under the most difficult conditions by the different teams. Putting the utmost safety measures in place, nine films were completed. Today Navarasa is ready for the world to see. Navarasa will showcase the talent and creativity of our industry. It will also support 12000 of our colleagues to tide through the pandemic.”

The teaser was conceptualized by filmmaker Bharat Bala and it gives a glimpse of human emotions as captured in the nine short films.