Roja targets Revanth Reddy on Krishna water row!

Actress and firebrand YSRCP MLA Roja blasted TPCC chief Revanth Reddy on Friday for unnecessarily dragging her into the ongoing Krishna water row between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Ever since Revanth Reddy became TPCC chief, he has been frequently blaming Roja for ‘secret deal’ between Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy for diversion of Krishna water to Rayalaseema.

Revanth is alleging that KCR and Jagan have struck a deal at Roja’s residence in Nagari.

It may be recalled that KCR and his family members visited Roja’s house in Nagari in August 2019 on their way to Kanchi Varada Swamy temple.

Roja hosted sumptuous lunch for KCR at her residence.

Revanth is alleging that after KCR visited Roja’s house, Jagan started construction of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme to divert Krishna water to Rayalaseema.

Roja on Friday strongly condemned Revanth’s allegations daring Revanth to show proofs when Jagan visited her house.

She questioned how can KCR strike a deal with Jagan at her house when Jagan never visited her house.

She accused Revanth of being a ‘covert’ to Naidu in Telangana Congress. Roja reminded Revanth that it’s TDP chief Chandrababu who hosted lunch for KCR at his residence in Amaravathi with 28 varieties of dishes in December 2015.

Roja also lashed out at AP BJP leaders for alleging that Jagan and KCR have struck secret deals at her residence.