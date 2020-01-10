“Never Before Ever After Movie Promotions!”

The use of websites in movie marketing has evolved significantly over the last 10 years. YouTube replaced the static, boring websites which had trailers that took forever to load.

Now our Telugu movie marketers are using Kulfy App to connect with fans and promote movies in an unique way using GIFs and stickers. Unlike YouTube where fans watch the trailer once or twice and never interact with the content ever again, Kulfy enables everyone to interact with content in their day to day digital conversations.

Anyone can express their emotions and show their personality in chat messages by adding their favorite artists’ GIFs or stickers.

In December, Kulfy announced that it partnered with Google to bring Telugu GIFs to over 20,000 apps including global platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter. Movie studios and other companies identified the real power of Kulfy and are investing time & resources into the platform.

AK Entertainments partnered with Kulfy App to promote the Sarileru Neekevvaru movie using GIFs & stickers on chat platforms such as WhatsApp, Messenger, Twitter, G-board etc.,

The GIFs being shared are from key moments, dialogues, song lyrics from trailers and promotional movie content. You can find all the trending Sarileru Neekevvaru GIFs like Mahesh babu’s “Mana Daggara Bheralu leevamma” or Rashmika’s “Meeku Ardham avuthunda?”.

It’s not just Sarileru Neekevvaru, but also upcoming movies such as Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Sankranti wishes and many other Telugu trending GIFs & stickers are available for you to share and have fun with in chat and comments!

Kulfy co-founders Basanth Valeti and Girish Kolluri indicated that the platform served over 100 million GIFs and received over 250 million search requests after launching the app.

They also said that the beauty of a GIF is that it extracts a particular emotion you’re feeling into a 3 to 5 second moment. So rather than explaining your emotion, you can use a GIF to get the right message across.

