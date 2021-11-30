New Coronavirus variant triggers Panic in Tollywood

The entire globe is alerted because of the new variant of coronavirus that is traced in South Africa. Several cases are also reported in India and the Union Health Ministry alerted the states. Tollywood has a packed release schedule in December and January. Several biggies are gearing up for a record release in these months. The season starts with Akhanda and it continues till Radhe Shyam for now. There are speculations that the Centre would impose restrictions in public places if the new cases get increased.

RRR which is gearing up for a wide International release may suffer because of the new variant. For now, the December releases may not be impacted but there is a state of panic among the filmmakers of all the upcoming releases who had to hold their films for months. When the stage is set, the new variant of coronavirus triggered panic across the Tollywood circles.

The government of Maharashtra is in plans to implement 50 percent occupancy and this will impact the pan-Indian releases Pushpa, RRR and Radhe Shyam. For now, the producers are busy with the promotions and pre-release events for all the upcoming releases.