Health Update of Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry

Tollywood’s top lyric writer Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry got hospitalized and the doctors confirmed that he has been suffering from pneumonia. He was admitted to Hyderabad’s KIMS and he is monitored by specialists in ICU. Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry is suffering from fever along with breathing-related issues. He will be continued in ICU till he recovers well. A new health bulletin is expected to be out soon. Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry has been a recipient of several awards and he is one of the best lyric writers of Telugu cinema.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.