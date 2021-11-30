83 Trailer: A Sure-shot Winner

The biopic of Kapil Dev titled 83 raised all the eyebrows and the trailer puts the best expectations on the film. The trailer is packed with all the ingredients which the film has and it leaves a lot of memories for those who have witnessed India registering a remarkable victory under the leadership of Kapil Devi in 1983. Ranveer Singh fits well as Kapil Dev and the film is also laced with an emotional drama that is equally hard-hitting as the matches. The background score haunts you for a longer time and the director picked up the right actors for the respective roles.

83 trailer hints that the film is a sure shot blockbuster and the 3:49 minute long trailer is completely gripping and engaging. Kabir Khan should be appreciated for his work. Deepika Padukone is the leading lady and Pankaj Tripathi, Jiiva will be seen in other important roles. Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films, Deepika Padukone, Vishnu Induri and Kabir Khan are the producers. The film is hitting the screens on December 24th in 3D in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.