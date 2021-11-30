RTC MD Sajjanar’s “song and dance” over bus travel

The current ad world trend is to turn the owner of a firm into its own brand ambassador. You saw this in the famed baldy proprietor of a jewellery form turning into his firm’s brand ambassador. Several other realtors and even food item sellers have turned their own brand ambassadors. Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) managing director appears to have taken a leaf out of these brand ambassadors.

So, he has become a brand ambassador for the TSRTC. Ever since he took over, he has been doing things that elevate the RTC and project it as a safe travel mode. He has taken to personal inspection of the buses and interaction with the passengers. The latest is his and his family’s travel in an RTC bus.

Recently, he travelled along with his family members in an RTC bus. His wife, children, parents, and other close relatives were on the bus. What more? The whole family did a jig to the pre-recorded musical tune. The idea is to show how happy an RTC travel could be. He has also sent a message that the RTC travel is the safest mode for a family.

The video has already gone viral. He himself shared it on social media and the people have picked this for sharing and re-sharing. The people are also appreciating Sajjanar’s efforts at popularising public transport. The presence of all his family members too is getting accolades.