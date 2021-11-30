Balakrishna’s talk show sets new OTT record

Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna’s maiden celebrity talk show on Aha has set a record as ‘Unstoppable With NBK’ has clocked over 4 million video plays on the OTT platform.

An official statement from Aha Video said Balakrishna’s talk show ‘Unstoppable With NBK’ has seen over 4 million video plays.

As per the reports, this number is said to be the highest tally for any talk show in the Telugu OTT space. The curtain riser episode of the talk show had Manchu Mohan Babu as the guest, who was accompanied by Manchu Vishnu Vardhan Babu and Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna.

Nani had appeared to chat with Balakrishna on the second episode. Both episodes struck a chord with the OTT audience.