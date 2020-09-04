New hobby of Tollywood star directors earning crores

With the arrival of coronavirus pandemic, several top directors of Telugu cinema had a long pause for their work. Their next projects are delayed and the entire plans got altered. Top directors like Rajamouli, Sukumar, Trivikram, Koratala Siva and others are waiting to return back to work. Some of the directors utilized these breaks and turned writers. They are charging crores to pen the scripts for various projects. Sukumar already announced a series of projects for which he would be the co-producer. Sukumar even penned the scripts and screenplays for these films.

Harish Shankar announced a film with Sunil and the talented director turned scriptwriter for this film. He would not direct this project. Young director Anil Ravipudi lent a script that would be directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina. Trivikram is monitoring the script of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake and other projects that are produced by Sithara Entertainments. Koratala Siva is listening to scripts and is finalizing projects for Mythri Movie Makers. Maruthi is working on web series for Aha. Krish already penned a series of scripts and he is co-producing web series for Aha. Directors like Vamshi Paidipally, Nandini Reddy, Deva Katta, Shiva Nirvana and others are penning scripts for other projects.

Several young and top directors are working on scripts for web-based projects that would be produced by digital giants like Amazon and Netflix. Making the good use of this pandemic break, several top directors returned back to writing and they are earning decent money through these projects.