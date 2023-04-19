New raids in the premises of Mythri Movie Makers

Special teams of Income tax officials and ED departments are conducting searches at Mythri Movie Makers office in Hyderabad. Mythri Movie Makers are the most happening Telugu production house recently, they bagged two big hits at Sankranthi time with Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna’s VeeraSimha Reddy.

Their upcoming big film is Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise. IT and ED officials are conducting raids on the offices of the production house and their residences too. Special teams have arrived from New Delhi for the raids. The renowned production house is paying huge salaries for the actors and making big-ticket films. Earlier at the time of the Sankranthi films release on January 14th 2023, IT and GST officials conducted raids at Mythri office for providing false information in their IT forms.